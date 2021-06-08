$0.22 EPS Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. Barings BDC reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.69. Barings BDC has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $10.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 118,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 68,543 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 286,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 33,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

