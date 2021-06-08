-$0.20 EPS Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). OneSpaWorld posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,177,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,923,000 after buying an additional 2,072,477 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 5,242.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,502,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,091 shares during the period. Bank of The West bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth about $10,140,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,739,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,061,000 after acquiring an additional 940,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 638.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 873,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 755,425 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSW traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 444,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,571. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.29.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

