-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Trupanion posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 525%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded up $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $94.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,523. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.79 and a beta of 1.92. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $126.53.

In related news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $31,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,106.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $367,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,538 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,858,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Trupanion by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 673.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,504,000 after buying an additional 177,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.