-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.04). Myriad Genetics posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MYGN. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $207,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,045.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $179,589.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,593.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,151 shares of company stock worth $4,004,375 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,229,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,850,000 after purchasing an additional 727,959 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,794,000 after acquiring an additional 453,921 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,782,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,509 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,478,000 after purchasing an additional 119,711 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MYGN traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,965. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

