-$0.04 EPS Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.12). Gogo reported earnings per share of ($1.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gogo.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOGO. William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Gogo by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOGO traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $14.14. 1,395,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,621. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39. Gogo has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.22.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gogo (GOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.