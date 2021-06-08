-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02.

KOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Corvus Gold from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Corvus Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of KOR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.93. 524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,287. The company has a market capitalization of $371.56 million, a P/E ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39. Corvus Gold has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.29.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

