ZEON (ZEON) Price Hits $0.0006

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, ZEON has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One ZEON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $19.37 million and $70,414.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00075356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00027073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.24 or 0.01041434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,600.78 or 0.10128606 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00052656 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.