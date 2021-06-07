Zcoin (XZC) Price Hits $4.23 on Top Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,636.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.89 or 0.07590122 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $639.23 or 0.01793734 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.40 or 0.00486576 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00175549 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $271.21 or 0.00761044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.05 or 0.00491190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.78 or 0.00411867 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

