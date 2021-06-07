Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) to Strong Sell

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Get Balchem alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of Balchem stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $132.30. 212,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,158. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17. Balchem has a 52 week low of $86.81 and a 52 week high of $134.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Balchem will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Balchem by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Balchem by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Balchem by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Balchem by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 61,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Balchem by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Balchem (BCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.