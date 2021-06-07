Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of SFM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.79. 49,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.26.

In other news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 140,041 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after purchasing an additional 678,402 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $6,917,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

