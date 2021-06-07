Zacks: Brokerages Expect ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) to Post -$0.70 EPS

Equities research analysts expect ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) to post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ERYTECH Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERYP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.70. ERYTECH Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $138.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.56.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

