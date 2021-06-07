Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Brokerages expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.75. Apollo Global Management reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $5.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Global Management.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

APO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Shares of APO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 38,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $58.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,004,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,463,664 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $78,344,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 618.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $52,766,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,290,000 after buying an additional 1,085,847 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.