Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Announce $2.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will announce earnings per share of $2.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.22 and the lowest is $2.01. Stryker reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 229.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $11.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.18.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Stryker by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after acquiring an additional 58,099 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Stryker by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $811,698,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

