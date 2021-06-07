Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Announce $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Medtronic reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 149,815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 25,429 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.99. 63,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,492. Medtronic has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

