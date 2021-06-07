Zacks: Analysts Expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) to Post $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 37.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE WMC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.60. 6,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,511. The company has a current ratio of 1,242.58, a quick ratio of 1,242.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.17. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,936,000 after buying an additional 428,535 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

