Zacks: Analysts Expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $541.54 Million

Brokerages predict that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will post $541.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530.40 million and the highest is $548.20 million. Rexnord reported sales of $449.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million.

RXN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In other news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $34,195.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,206.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $109,405.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,062 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,505 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexnord by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,746,000 after purchasing an additional 93,814 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Rexnord by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $44,947,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $2,355,000.

Shares of Rexnord stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.22. 24,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

