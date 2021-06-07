Zacks: Analysts Expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Canopy Growth posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGC. Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.41.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.48. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

