Zacks: Analysts Expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Post Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2021

Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.44. Arista Networks reported earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total transaction of $798,902.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,068 shares of company stock worth $25,709,804 over the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,087,000 after purchasing an additional 107,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,539. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $352.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.35.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.