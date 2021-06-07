Zacks: Analysts Expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Post Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.44. Arista Networks reported earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total transaction of $798,902.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,068 shares of company stock worth $25,709,804 over the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,087,000 after purchasing an additional 107,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,539. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $352.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.35.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

