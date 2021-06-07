Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.21. Rockwell Automation reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $9.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $10.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

NYSE ROK traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.73. The company had a trading volume of 452,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $200.60 and a 1-year high of $277.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,900,340 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 18.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 447.1% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 427,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,912,000 after purchasing an additional 121,584 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

