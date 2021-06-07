Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.51. Meritor reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth about $23,151,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 663.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 636,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after buying an additional 552,990 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,449,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meritor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,042,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTOR traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 735,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,787. Meritor has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 2.12.

Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

