Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Post $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.60. Check Point Software Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,558 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,072,000 after buying an additional 482,039 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,046,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,061,000 after buying an additional 178,555 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after buying an additional 1,446,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,258,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,199,000 after buying an additional 246,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $118.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,485. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.44. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

