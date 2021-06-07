Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Million

Brokerages expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to post sales of $2.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 581.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $6.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 million to $7.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.29 million, with estimates ranging from $19.83 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AKTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ:AKTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,013. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $509.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.38. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $19.15.

In other news, insider Rohan Houlden sold 99,800 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,410,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 413,242 shares of company stock worth $5,549,948. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. 45.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

