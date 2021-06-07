World Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EQT were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 22,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 11.8% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

EQT stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

