Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Brokerages predict that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $5.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $50,005,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 451,043 shares of company stock worth $115,156,059. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in Workday by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Workday by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $2.98 on Friday, hitting $226.29. The stock had a trading volume of 28,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.64 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Workday has a 52-week low of $169.70 and a 52-week high of $282.77.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

