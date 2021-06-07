Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.15

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 59,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Wipro by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 103,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Wipro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wipro by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Wipro by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

