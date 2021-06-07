Wind River Trust Co Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wind River Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 272,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,312,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 14.9% of Wind River Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wind River Trust Co owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $161.90. 119,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,081. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.61. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.92 and a one year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

