Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 103,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 909,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,922,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 233,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $54.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

