Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 2,502 Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 170,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 3,152.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mesoblast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $7.22 on Monday. Mesoblast Limited has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $936.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.