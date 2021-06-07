Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $398,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $831.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $818.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $543.03 and a one year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $839,580.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,205 shares of company stock valued at $33,639,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

