Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

ARKF opened at $49.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

