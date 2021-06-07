Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,641 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $44.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.33.

