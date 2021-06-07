Westport Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Westport Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 1.8% of Westport Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Westport Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 16,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.86. 8,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,485. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.44. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.53.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
