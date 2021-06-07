WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 1,056 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,219,532,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $162,707,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.41. 423,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,484,900. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $220.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

