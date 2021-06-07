WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.09% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 29,281.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 921,482 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 862,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 62,455 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 653,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 170,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 51,502.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 463,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 462,489 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

NYSE:FSKR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,213. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a net margin of 64.18% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.77%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

