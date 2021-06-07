WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 1,885 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Casey’s General Stores worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.10.

Shares of CASY traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,461. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.34 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 4.09%. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.