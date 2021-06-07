Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP opened at $52.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $52.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

