vSlice (VSL) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. In the last seven days, vSlice has traded down 60.5% against the dollar. One vSlice coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. vSlice has a total market cap of $84,393.83 and $2.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00077593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00026665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.88 or 0.01056389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,720.28 or 0.10318473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00054478 BTC.

vSlice Coin Profile

VSL is a coin. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 coins. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io . vSlice’s official message board is medium.com/@vdiceio . vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “vSlice is a token issued on the Ethereum blockchain. It represents a piece in the ownership of the vDice gambling dapp and its revenue. This token will issue dividends produced by the gambling fees charged on vDice, which is a fully decentralized version of SatoshiDICE for Ether betting. “

Buying and Selling vSlice

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

