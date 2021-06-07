Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 3,361 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,314,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,095,000 after purchasing an additional 145,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,368,000 after purchasing an additional 174,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

ITW opened at $235.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.34 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.