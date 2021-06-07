Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $71.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.06. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

