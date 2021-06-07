Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,062,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,566,600,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Hologic by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,045,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,545,000 after purchasing an additional 215,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $194,467,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after purchasing an additional 594,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $60.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.53.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HOLX. Citigroup cut their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

