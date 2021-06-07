Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. FMR LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $494,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,920,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total value of $715,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,358,553.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,090 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BFAM opened at $143.96 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.86 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2,399.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

