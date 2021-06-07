Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.78.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $34.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.42 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.84. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $977,674.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $81,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $400,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,164. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

