Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Rating Increased to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,267 ($16.55) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 807 ($10.54). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VTY. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised Vistry Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,275.80 ($16.67).

VTY stock traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,318 ($17.22). The company had a trading volume of 315,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,040. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,229.80. Vistry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

