Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 340,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 38,103 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Visa were worth $72,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.07. The company had a trading volume of 103,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,693,139. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.27.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

