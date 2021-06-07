View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) were up 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 3,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,207,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIEW shares. Raymond James began coverage on View in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on View in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on View in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that View, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of View in the first quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in View in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of View during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of View in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of View in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

