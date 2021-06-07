Viacoin Hits Market Cap of $15.93 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 7th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $15.93 million and $256,129.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Viacoin has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00484187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,352 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

