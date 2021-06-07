Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

NASDAQ CASY opened at $218.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $142.34 and a one year high of $229.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.10.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.