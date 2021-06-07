Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $222,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $152.26 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $152.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.76.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

