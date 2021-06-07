Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $228,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,586 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 71,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $39.64 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,146 shares of company stock worth $4,734,055. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.