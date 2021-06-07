Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $260,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,577,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,621,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,316 shares during the period. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,151,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $45.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

